WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With school starting in less than a week, many parents are left wondering what's next for St. Mary's.
St. Mary's Catholic High School has been serving students in the community since 1898 and is one of only two Catholic high schools in western Massachusetts.
However, with enrollment down in recent years, it has put a financial strain on the school.
"The goal obvious is to grow, but the end goal is to be financially sustainable and continue to provide an education that is high quality," said Diocesan Schools Supt. Daniel Baillergeon.
That is why the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has stepped into help.
"I would like to formally announce that St. Mary's High School will become a diocesan school," said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.
Rozanski told Western Mass News that St. Mary's High not only serves students in the Westfield area, but people come as far as Connecticut to attend.
"There are students that come from all over the area the come to the high school and I'm happy to say that becasue of that he enrollment for the coming year has increased," Rozanksi added.
It's a change that will only impact the high school and not the elementary school.
"From the marketing standpoint, we're still St. Mary's. It's how were handling the operations and finances that will change a little bit," Baillargeon said.
Baillargeon went on to say that the school will be run as planned for the coming year and no immediate changes are expected. That's something St. Mary's parent Carol Lucardi hopes they stand by.
"It's a special place and I don't want to see it change. What I am hoping is that we continue to see growth," Lucardi said.
Lucardi said she sent her three kids to St. Mary's because of the quality of education the school offers and is relieved hear this news. While some of her peers are still on the fence about the changes, she is hopeful that this will be the next step in making St. Mary's a long term option for more families.
"If anyone was hesitating, I think this is the answer they many have needed because we're not going anywhere," Lucardi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.