WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Both St. Mary's Parish Elementary School and the Early Childhood Program Westfield will not have school tomorrow, October 26.
St. Mary's Parish High School Principal Matthew J. Collins told Western Mass News the reason for the closure is due to a broken pipe located within the building.
Collins confirmed that St. Mary's High School will continue to have in-person classes as scheduled, and also said both the elementary and preschool will only be closed tomorrow and should reopen come Tuesday.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
