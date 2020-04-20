SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- St. Michael's Academy kicked off its spring vacation week with a ‘reverse parade’ in Springfield.
Faculty from kindergarten through eighth grade lined a parade route around the school this morning.
Families drove students around the streets, honking their horns and waving to teachers they haven't seen for quite awhile.
“We’re having a reverse parade for our families since we haven't been able to see them for five weeks. We thought we would bring some fun to them. You don’t realize how much you’re going to miss them until you don’t see them for five weeks," said Kaitlin Rowland, first grade teacher at St. Michael's.
Today marks the start of school vacation for many districts. Some are opting to take the week off. Others are continuing distance learning this week and choosing to get out a week earlier in June.
