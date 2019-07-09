Stabbing suspect turns himself in to Springfield Police.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A homeless man, wanted in connection to a stabbing in March, turned himself in to police on Monday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 44-year-old Timothy Lockett, who was classified as homeless, was arrested at Springfield Police Headquarters on an arrest warrant and two default warrants.

Lockett was charged in connection to a stabbing that happened on Montmorenci Street on March 25.

We're told the victim involved in the stabbing survived.

Lockett is facing several charges, including armed assault to murder, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, home invasion, and breaking and entering into a building for a felony.

His arraignment was scheduled to take place today.

