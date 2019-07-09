Stabbing suspect turns himself in to Springfield Police.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A homeless man, wanted in connection to a stabbing in March, turned himself in to police on Monday.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 44-year-old Timothy Lockett, who was classified as homeless, was arrested at Springfield Police Headquarters on an arrest warrant and two default warrants.
Lockett was charged in connection to a stabbing that happened on Montmorenci Street on March 25.
We're told the victim involved in the stabbing survived.
Lockett is facing several charges, including armed assault to murder, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, home invasion, and breaking and entering into a building for a felony.
His arraignment was scheduled to take place today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.