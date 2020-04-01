LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Some residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Longmeadow.
A concerned family member spoke out on how JGS Lifecare is handling the situation.
All Henry Santa wants to know is how his aunt is doing and if she is safe from getting the coronavirus.
Santa said his aunt is in her mid-70s living at the JGS Lifecare nursing home. He said he has not been able to sleep after hearing both staff and residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
“There are people in there with the virus. My concern is my aunt’s got a lung issue and other issues that she has. My concern is she could contract the virus,” Santa said.
He told Western Mass News that he called the nursing home five times and left four voicemails.
“Their duty is to call us and let us know about the people in there, how they’re doing. Especially the family members. And they haven’t been doing that. They’ve been ignoring us,” he said.
He spoke to one staff member over the phone in the nursing home.
“I got ahold of some girl that picked up the phone, and she said she can’t give out any information whatsoever,” Santa said.
Western Mass News reached out to JGS Lifecare and was able to gather a response.
“We have had a few isolated cases in which residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jewish nursing home. We have directly contacted all of the families of all our residents to inform them of the situation and will continue to update them of any further developments.”
Santa is not satisfied with little information.
“I want the nursing home to step up, come out, talk to you guys, and to tell us, not only me, other family members how their family members are doing,” he said.
He said he is asking for answers because he loves his aunt.
“My aunt means the world to me. I love her very much, and I would not like to see her die from this virus,” he said.
He said if things get worse, he plans to take the issue to a higher authority.
“There will be legal action. I will call Boston, and I will make sure that their license will be pulled,” Santa said.
Western Mass News reached out to the town of Longmeadow.
In a statement, officials said:
“The Longmeadow town manager, emergency management director and health director have been in communication with management at JGS Lifecare and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. We are aware of the situation and will continue to monitor it.”
Western Mass News asked the nursing home how many people tested positive for COVID-19, but they did not answer.
