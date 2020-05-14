(WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff from Wibraham and Monson Academy drove around western Massachusetts on Thursday to deliver yard signs to it's local students.
The staff was joined by the beloved mascot, Titan. They kicked off their morning at approximately 8:30 a.m., delivering the sign to seniors in 13 towns across the area, including Wilbraham, South Hadley, Ludlow, Springfield, and Agawam.
Western Mass News spoke to senior Will Crocker. He said the lawn signs are a great way for the community to stay connected through these hard times.
"It was a nice surprise seeing everybody here, showing their support. It's really nice, especially not having to see everybody at the end of the year. Not getting to say goodbye, it's a nice way to see everybody," Crocker said.
The mascot, Titan, and staff will continue delivering yard signs until 8 p.m.
