EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A staff member at a Hampden County child care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to families, Jason Robertson with The Arbors Kids said that a staffer at their East Longmeadow facility - who is not a teacher in the classroom - tested positive for coronavirus.
That staff member has reportedly been at the East Longmeadow site within the last 14 days.
"We have arranged for a professional to do a COVID-19 cleaning/disinfecting of the building," Robertson noted.
Families that are using or will be utilizing The Arbors Kids East Longmeadow center are being urged to stop doing so until center officials receive guidance from health officials.
Robertson explained that those families who have used any of the East Longmeadow center's teachers for babysitting should self-isolate for 14 days until health officials recommend otherwise.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
