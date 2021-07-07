SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned a staff member at the Department of Youth Services in Springfield has been hospitalized at Baystate following an incident with a juvenile.
Few details have been released by the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
What we do know, is the incident happened a week ago, on Wednesday, June 30th.
According to James Leydon, with the Hampden DA's Office the employee is currently "under medical care and supervision" at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
At the time this incident happened, the juvenile was being housed at the Department of Youth Services facility.
The DA's Office tells Western Mass News, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating.
Western Mass News is working on getting more answers about what happened. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest on this investigation.
