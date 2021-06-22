SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Food shortages are causing restaurants and grocery stores to raise prices. Also, some owners said they’re still dealing with a staffing shortage due to unemployment checks.
Being short-staffed at a restaurant not only impacts the business, but also the prices. We found two separate food establishments paying more to accommodate customers.
“I can talk to my supplier. They cannot get drivers. They’re paying their drivers more. Therefore my products are going to cost more showing up at my house,” Log Cabin and Delaney House Owner Peter Rosskothen said.
Rosskothen explained why prices have gone up on his menu, but he says it's not just him.
"I think restaurant prices are up at least seven percent to 15 percent. We’re probably right at the 10 percent range right now," Rosskothen said.
With costs going up, he is working with a smaller staff, leaving one server to wait on up to 20 people at a time. He said one recent Saturday night, he had to limit the number of people coming inside. He said hiring people is a challenge.
"So you put 10 people through the process. There are a few that don’t show up. There are a few that show up just for the first day. I would say out of every 10, maybe two kind of stay,” Rosskothen explained.
Rosskothen said it's a matter of people choosing to stay on unemployment, rather than take a job. Over at Calabrese Market and Deli in West Springfield, the owners are putting in more work.
“But right now, I would say honestly, me, my son, and my wife own the restaurant, we’re probably working the hardest we’ve ever worked because we’re so short-staffed. We’re doing all the extra things,” Tony Calabrese said.
They too, are having supply issues and said they had to raise prices by at least 25 percent across the board. The cost of chicken went up by 40 percent because of availability.
"At the same time, they’re also out of items. They’re out of chicken. There are certain items that there are shortages on," Calabrese said.
The extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits is expected to last into September, including here in Massachusetts but many other states are ending it early as the vaccine becomes more widely available.
