WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have a flight coming up in the next month through American Airlines, you may want to check your email. The airline is canceling hundreds of flights between now and July 15 due in part to labor shortages.
American Airlines is predicting an average of 50 to 80 cancellations a day, but just how much of an impact is that? Both Bradley officials and the airlines told us that locally, the impact will be small.
“I haven’t had any trouble booking it,” said Jeffrey Craig, who is traveling to St. Louis.
Craig is flying American and his flight is on time at Bradley International Airport. Those are impressive odds considering how often he flies for work.
“This will be my eighth flight this month,” Craig noted.
The other Jeff we spoke with – Jeff Morgan - wasn’t as lucky.
“I was scheduled to fly this morning at six. Found out late last night that the flight was canceled,” Morgan said.
His flight was one of many American Airlines flights to be cancelled nationwide through mid-July. It’s something the company is blaming on staffing shortages and unprecedented weather in the early part of June. Fortunately, Morgan was able to rebook later on Monday.
“...But I’m missing my wife’s birthday. I had scheduled dinner reservations,” Morgan noted.
Western Mass News reached out to American Airlines, whose representatives told us that locally, only one flight from Bradley was canceled Monday out of 20 daily departures. At Boston Logan International Airport, they said only one flight was axed out of 64 departures.
We asked about the daily operation nationwide and American Airlines told us that looking forward to July, they anticipate around one percent of their daily operations will be affected - or 72 flights out of 5,674 average daily departures.
We also reached out to the Connecticut Airport Authority, which operates Bradley. They confirmed that while the airport is seeing minimal impact from the cancellations. Representatives said, in part: “However, as always, passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before coming to the airport.”
However, that can be difficult for those who learn of their cancellations less than 24 hours before when they were supposed to board the plane.
“We were busy during the day and I got the email very late,” Morgan said.
American Airlines told us they attempted to adjust more schedules and flights in hubs where there are multiple options for re-booking.
