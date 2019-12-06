SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With all that snow and the cold temperatures outside, you've probably been cooped up in the house, cranking up the heat, and bundling up indoors.
What you might not know is that it could be hazardous.
Stagnant air in the winter increases substances in your home that could make you sick.
"Most of us are living in the house with the doors and windows closed, making sure the heat stays in the house," said Louise Cardellina with AFC Urgent Care.
When the weather gets cold, indoor air quality worsens. With the heat trapped inside, roaring fireplaces and burning wood stoves.
Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina told Western Mass News that they're seeing an increase in patients at AFC Urgent Care
"There's a lot of people with head cold symptoms, sinusitis, bronchitis," Cardellina said.
The culprit? Improper ventilation that Gary Woodruff, manager for Hurley and David, said can be dangerous
"Indoor air quality is generally three to five times worse than outdoor air quality," Woodruff explained.
That's because particles are trapped inside the home during the winter
"Things like dirt, dust, debris, stuff we can see. Microorganisms, germs, viruses, bacteria, mold, things like that...chemicals and gases that are in the air," Woodruff noted.
If you're not properly controlling your heating system, your immune system will be compromised due to lack of air ventilation.
"Your passages - your nasal, your respiratory track, your bronchial tubes - are not as moist, there's more of a chance of getting infection," Cardellina said.
So what can you do? Woodruff and Cardinella agree: humidify and properly filter the air
- Humidify your air
- Vacuum and dust more often
- If you do have a filter in your system, check the filter to make sure it's clean and not plugged up stopping the air flow
- If you did have a boiler or some kind of individual heating or air conditioning system, you'd be looking at doing a room-based air cleaning solution
It helps ensure you eliminate your risk of exposure to harmful elements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.