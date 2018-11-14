ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed standoff between Enfield Police and Donald Moody of Shaker Road, that lasted for hours, is now over.
This situation ended with no injuries, and Moody has been taken into custody.
It all started last night at 130 Shaker Road.
Police attempted to serve a warrant last night for Donald Moody, who was wanted for a domestic violence incident in which he pointed a gun at another person's head.
For hours, police were outside of the home trying to get Moody to surrender peacefully.
He was not cooperating and, around 1 this morning, he shot at police four or five times.
Then, around 6 a.m., tactical teams entered the building and took Moody into custody.
Moody faces charges for the domestic violence incident that led up to the standoff, but then there's everything that happened after.
"There's a basic interfering with police, but," stated Chief of Enfield Police Alaric Fox. "On the much more significant end, we'll have to determine an appropriate charge, in conjunction with the D.A.'s office, in regards to the police officers on scene."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.