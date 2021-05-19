SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Spirit of Springfield has confirmed that there will be fireworks on the Fourth of July in the city.
The group told us they were initially planning on show later this year, but once Governor Charlie Baker announced the lifting of restrictions on May 29, they reached out to their fireworks company and reached an agreement for the Fourth of July.
We're told more details, including restrictions and entertainment, will be released at a later date.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.