WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning more about the new COVID-19 mass vaccination site coming to the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt provided an update Thursday and indicated that vaccines will begin being administered at the Eastern States in less than two weeks, on April 20.
The site will be offering the Moderna vaccine and appointments will be made available on Wednesday online for the following week.
The mayor told Western Mass News that the exact hours of operation for the clinic will depend on how many doses are received, but the site will be open Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.