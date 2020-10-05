SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said Monday that the start of the department's police academy has been delayed.
The academy with 34 recruits was slated to begin today to help fill the 32 retirements the department has had this year.
However, Clapprood said they had to alter their plans after temperature checks this morning revealed seven of the recruits had a temperature that what was allowed to enter the academy building.
“…And a decision was made to postpone the beginning of this academy for at least one week. I would like to get the results of those tests. I would like them to get retested before they start on Monday and we'll try it again, set it up for next Monday. I know there's other issues out there - a stomach bug going around - so hopefully it's not a COVID issue,” Clapprood explained.
Also today, Clapprood announced the department currently two individuals out to due to COVID-19. That's one officer and one civilian.
