Start of Whately Elementary School delayed due to gas odor.

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire officials were on scene early this morning investigating a report of a gas odor outside Whately Elementary School, prompting officials to delay the start of school.
According to Superintendent Darius Modestow, someone had dialed 911 around 8:15 Thursday morning after they detected a strong smell of gas outside of the building.
Students and employees were not allowed to enter the building while officials investigated the source of the smell.
Gas company officials also arrived on scene, later stating that it was not a natural gas smell, but of sewer gas.
The building was deemed safe to enter by the gas company officials & students, as well as employees, were let into the building around 9:00 a.m.
Gas company officials are still on scene investigating.
