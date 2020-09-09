BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin has provided an update on last week's primary election.
Galvin's office reported a record turnout with over 1.7 million ballots cast last Tuesday.
That ballot total beat the last turnout record set in 1990, which was 1.5 million.
“I am thrilled that so many Massachusetts voters chose to participate in our State Primaries this year, whether it was by mail, during early voting, or in person on September 1st...Our local election officials worked tirelessly to make certain that everyone could vote safely and conveniently, ensuring that our primaries were a success, and I thank them for all of their hard work," Galvin explained.
The breakdown of ballots is as follows:
- 1,427,868 - Democratic primary
- 272,648 - Republican primary
- 4,871 - Libertarian primary
- 1,605 - Green-Rainbow primary
Galvin told Western Mass News he looks forward to seeing even more ballots cast in November.
