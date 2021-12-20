BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced findings of a review into COVID-19 cases among vaccinated individuals.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Monday that nearly 97 percent of breakthrough cases in the state have not resulted in hospitalization or death.
The review also found that 99.9 percent of breakthrough cases among those who are fully vaccinated and under the age of 60 did not result in death. For individuals who are fully vaccinated and over age 60, 97 percent of cases did not result in death.
No deaths have been reported among full vaccinated individuals under age 30.
The state is defining fully vaccinated as people who have received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement:
"The data are clear. This review shows that fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have near-universal protection from severe illness and death and that boosters are demonstrating even stronger protection from COVID."
“Amid the season of gathering indoors and the emerging Omicron variant, the time to get vaccinated and boosted is now. It is the best gift of protection for yourself and your loved ones.”
The state review found that unvaccinated individuals are five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than full vaccinated people. In addition, unvaccinated people are 31 times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated people who have received a booster.
“The data indicates that fully vaccinated and boosted individuals are well protected from severe outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, and the Department of Public Health strongly urges all residents to get vaccinated and, when appropriate, get a booster," said Acting Mass. DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement.
