SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released new mask guidance for summer school. Now, school districts must weigh their options.
Students and teachers have been waiting for this guidance. State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley made the announcement at a meeting Tuesday morning.
“We required masking through the end of this school year. However, as we move to summer school, masking is encouraged for unvaccinated people, but not required and there are no restrictions at this time for the fall,” Riley explained.
The state is leaving it to local leaders and school districts to decide what they want to do. Western Mass News is getting answers from our local communities. Longmeadow Public Schools told Western Mass News that they will not require masks this summer. So far, West Springfield, Westfield, and Palmer told us they’re going to follow state guidance and will encourage, but not require, masks this summer.
However, Holyoke Public Schools will keep mask requirements in place over the summer. We're told this is because people signed up for summer school with masking as a condition and the district is concerned some may not attend if restrictions are loosened.
We checked in with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, who told me her face mask recommendation for Springfield schools this summer is based on the vaccination numbers in the city.
"In the city of Springfield, working with Springfield Public Schools, I would recommend it be a requirement based on the low vaccinated rates across the city. Also, the fact that we have not had the opportunity to offer vaccinations to Springfield Public School students 12 and older,” Caulton-Harris said.
As for the fall, Caulton-Harris is keeping an eye on the delta variant and vaccination rates. She added that come September, there could be significant changes on how we approach COVID-19.
