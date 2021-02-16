SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released their January revenue from the state's three casinos.
They said MGM Springfield brought in nearly $15 million in gross gaming revenue last month and paid a little more than $3.5 million to the state in taxes.
Meanwhile, a state audit released Tuesday said the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority has not provided adequate oversight of MGM Springfield's management of the MassMutual Center.
They said MGM had deficiencies in billing and settlement records, as well as, a lack of key performance metrics to see if expectations were achieved.
MGM Springfield released a statement saying this covered 2017 to 2019. They go on to say, "we are pleased that since the audit timeframe, in collaboration with the MCCA, we proactively addressed these findings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.