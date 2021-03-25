BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday a modest boost in the COVID-19 vaccine supply is making its way to Massachusetts, but he said that doesn't mean people can let their guard down, especially since more positive cases are coming from younger people.
Baker described the vaccine process as a race against time and said people under 30 need to remain especially vigilant.
“I know it’s been a long ride and everybody’s tired of playing this particular game, but we need to hang in a little longer,” Baker said.
Those under 30 are less than a month away from becoming eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts and yet, Baker said that age group is getting the virus more than anyone else.
“We're now seeing more positive cases for a different age demographic, people under the age of 30. While these residents are far less likely to be hospitalized, it remains critically important for all residents and especially young people to continue to practice prevention strategies and not let down their guard,” Baker noted.
Western Mass News looked at the most recently state data and found the test positive rate for the whole state was 2.23 percent, up from 1.83 percent last week.
Nearby, Connecticut also saw their test positive rate go above four percent.
Local health officials are weighing in on why.
"Once we relax all the restrictions and people feel comfortable, you know they may be that group, may be relaxing in their infection control measures,” said Dr. Armando Paez with Baystate Health.
Paez said young people are also not yet eligible to get the vaccine, which contributes to larger number of cases among that age group. He said especially with some COVID-19 variants appearing to be more transmissable, he is asking those who are unvaccinated to avoid unsafe gatherings until eligible for the shot.
“Like we’re talking about in three weeks. Can we just wait and get everyone vaccinated before partying? Before removing the mask?
“I’ve been on the state list for a while, so when I found out that they were doing it here, it was a relief,” said Deborah Merkman of Springfield.
Those who are older and eligible to get the vaccine are still being cautious. Merkman got her first dose Thursday at one of Springfield's resident-only clinics at the South End Community Center.
“It’s been scary like you’re locked up. I miss the socialness of people,” Merkman added.
She said she may venture out more, but will continue to follow best practices.
“I will still stay with my mask on, but at least I feel more comfortable being out,” Merkman said.
The last eligibility group in Massachusetts includes people age 16 to 54. They can begin signing up for a vaccine starting April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.