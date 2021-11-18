BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Effective immediately, all Massachusetts residents aged 18 and over are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.
The Baker-Polito Administration said Thursday that the booster is available six months after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The state added that CDC recommendations allow for mixing and matching of different COVID-19 vaccines and those receiving a booster can choose which vaccine they receive. It was noted that anyone with questions about which booster to get should talk to their healthcare provider.
There are over 1,000 locations across the Commonwealth where residents can get booster shots. Locations and appointments, if necessary for a particular location, can be found on the state's Vaxfinder website. Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or can't use Vaxfinder can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line at 211 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for assistance. The hotline is available in English and Spanish and has translators available for nearly 100 other languages.
Officials noted that Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration with over 94 percent of adults having received their first dose and over 81 percent - over 4.8 million residents - are fully vaccinated. So far, over 800,000 Massachusetts residents have received a COVID-19 booster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.