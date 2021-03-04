BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the state's mass vaccination sites for next week are gone.
The state said that it's a result of "high demand and a very limited vaccine supply from the federal government."
On Thursday, about 12,000 new first appointments for mass vaccination sites were made available to eligible groups.
More than 45,000 new second dose appointments have already been scheduled at mass vaccination sites.
"As more individuals have received a first vaccine dose across the Commonwealth, there is a greater need to book second appointments, so the mass vaccination sites have fewer first dose appointments available on a weekly basis," the COVID-19 Command Center said on Wednesday.
