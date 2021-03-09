BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State education officials have announced new details as they work to get students across the Commonwealth back in the classroom.
Mass. Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley sent a letter to superintendents today indicating that as of Monday, April 5, hybrid and remote learning models will not count toward required student learning times for elementary students.
As such, districts are required to have elementary school grade levels - grades K-5 - in full-time, in-person instruction for five days a week by Monday, April 5.
Similarly, hybrid and remote learning models will not count toward required student learning times for middle school students starting on Wednesday, April 28 and districts will need to transition grades 6-8 to full-time, in-person learning by that date.
"We will announce the details and timing of the high school phase of the plan in April. Districts will be provided with at least two weeks in advance of the date for high school students to return to full-time, in-person instruction, but should start making such plans now," Riley added.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that schools and districts can request a waiver, but they noted that with case numbers decreasing, they do not anticipate granting waivers due to high community prevalence of COVID-19 for the elementary school phase of the plan.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.