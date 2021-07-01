(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials report that the year's first West Nile virus positive sample of mosquitos has been found in Massachusetts.

The Mass. Department of Public Health said that West Nile virus was found in a sample collected on June 29 in Medford.

“WNV [West Nile virus] is part of summer in Massachusetts and as we head into this long holiday weekend, it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones," said acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

There have not been any human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) so far this year.

West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile have no symptoms, but when present, symptoms can include flu-like illness and fever. In rare cases, more serious illness can occur.

Mass. DPH offered the following information on avoiding mosquito bites: