BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials reported another flu-related pediatric death.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said Tuesday that a teenage boy from Middlesex County has become the fourth flu-related pediatric death this flu season.
Earlier this season, three other flu-related death cases were reported in January and February involving two female children from Middlesex County and an adolescent male from Worcester County.
"This latest pediatric flu-related death underscores the seriousness of influenza and the need for everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated. Data suggests that we may be past the peak of the flu season, however, it is not over yet," said Dr. Larry Madoff with the Mass. Department of Public Health.
There was one flu-related death last season.
Officials said that both reports of flu-related hospitalizations and influenza-like illnesses have declined since reaching a peak in February. They are also continuing to urge residents to remain vigilant by getting vaccinated and washing hands.
For more information on the flu season and how to protect you and your family against the flu, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.