BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker announced duing his coronavirus briefing that an additional $20 million to support vital social services and small businesses across the state.
The money will support different municipalities to help them with emergency needs while handling the coronavirus pandemic
The award, made possible through the CARES Act, will go to communities so they can provide vital services to low income residents most affected by COVID-19.
The money will be distributed by local governments and grants will also be given to struggling local small businesses who have five employees or less.
“Today's $20 million dollar investment will be distributed across 181 communities for food assistance, homelessness prevention, and for hard hit small businesses through the Community Development Block Grant...This funding is for non-entitlement communities as defined by HUD as municipalities of less than 50,000 people,” Baker explained.
Thirty-seven cities and towns that exceed 50,000 people and receive funding directly from HUD also were awarded another $40 million.
