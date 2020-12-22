(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baker-Polito Administration has announced that several restrictions will soon go into effect amid continued high levels of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth.
Starting Saturday, December 26, capacity limits will be reduced to 25 percent occupancy for the following industries:
- Restaurants (based on permitted seating capacity)
- Close Contact Personal Services
- Theatres and Performance Venues
- Casinos
- Office Spaces
- Places of Worship
- Retail Businesses
- Driving and Flight Schools
- Golf Facilities (for indoor spaces)
- Libraries
- Lodging (for common areas)
- Arcades and Indoor Recreation Businesses
- Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
- Museums, Cultural Facilities and Guided Tours
Workers and staff will not count towards the capacity limits for restaurants, personal services, places of worship, and retail.
Gathering limits will also be reduced to 25 people for outdoor gatherings and 10 people for indoor gatherings. These apply to gatherings at private homes, event venues, and public spaces. Workers and staff will not count towards these capacity limits.
The restrictions will be in place for at least two weeks and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said that their goal is to "keep these measures temporary."
In addition, Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said that as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, all hospitals must postpone or cancel all non-essential inpatient elective invasive procedures, unless postponement would lead to high-risk or significant clinical decline of a person's health.
Additionally, hospitals are being asked to not schedule any new inpatient non-essential elective procedures unless notified by the Mass. Department of Public Health.
The state said that the move will help preserve healthcare personnel resources in the hospitals.
Residents are still reminded to seek necessary care at their local hospital or from their healthcare provider when needed.
