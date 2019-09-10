BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced that several communities will either be fully or partially sprayed in areas at 'critical' and 'high' risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
So far this year, 36 communities are at 'critical' risk, 42 are listed as 'high' risk, and 115 others are at 'moderate' risk for EEE.
Aerial spraying will begin tonight and continue into next week in parts of Middlesex, Worcester, and Norfolk Counties, including:
- Ashland
- Auburn
- Bellingham
- Berlin
- Blackstone
- Bolton
- Boylston
- Charlton
- Clinton
- Douglas
- Dover
- Dudley
- Foxborough
- Framingham
- Franklin
- Grafton
- Harvard
- Holliston
- Hopedale
- Hopkinton
- Hudson
- Leicester
- Marlborough
- Maynard
- Medfield
- Medway
- Mendon
- Milford
- Millbury
- Millis
- Millville
- Natick
- Needham
- Northborough
- Northbridge
- Norwood
- Norfolk
- Oxford
- Sharon
- Sherborn
- Shrewsbury
- Southborough
- Stow
- Sudbury
- Sutton
- Upton
- Uxbridge
- Walpole
- Wayland
- Webster
- Wellesley
- Westborough
- Weston
- West Boylston
- Westwood
- Worcester
- Wrentham
The state noted that while aerial spraying is weather and equipment dependent, above-average evening temperatures are expected to permit the application.
"We continue to urge the public to protect themselves from this disease by using mosquito repellent and taking other precautions, and for those in high and critical risk areas, by rescheduling outdoor activities during evening hours. In addition to these precautions, we will be conducting additional aerial spraying and supporting the use of truck-based ground spraying to reduce the numbers of infected adult mosquitoes left flying at this point in the season," said John Lebeaux, commissioner of the Mass. Dept. of Agricultural Resources
In addition, depending on equipment conditions, weather, and temperature, subsequent rounds of spraying are expected to include 'critical' and 'high' risk communities in Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Bristol, Essex, and Plymouth Counties.
Seven human cases of EEE have been diagnosed in Mass. this season. One person has died. Nine other confirmed cases of EEE have been found in animals, including eight horses and one goat.
“Even as temperatures cool, it’s vitally important for us to remember that mosquito season is not over and that we all need to continue to take steps to prevent mosquito bites. Use bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin, and stay indoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active," said state public health commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.
In total, EEE has been found in 400 mosquito samples this year, many of which are in a mosquito species that's capable of spreading the virus to people.
The state offers this information on how to protect you, your family, and your pets from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE):
- Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
- Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
- Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
- Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
- Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.
- Protect Your Animals
- Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.
For the latest on EEE and spraying, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.