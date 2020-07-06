BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state announced Monday that its moving forward to implement a new law that will allow all registered voters in Massachusetts to vote by mail this fall.
The bill was signed into law today by Gov. Charlie Baker, and its tracks a proposal by Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin that was released in May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very pleased that this bill has been signed into law allowing voters and election officials to plan for everyone to be able to vote safely this fall,” Galvin said in a statement. “I am also glad the new law includes the additional in-person early voting I proposed for both the primary and the election.”
Under the new law, all registered voters who wish to vote by mail will be able to do so, according to the statement. In-person voting will be expanded to make voting more convenient and reduce the risk of crowding in polling places.
For the first time, in-person early voting will be available for the State Primary, which will take place Aug. 22-28. The in-person early voting period for the November State Election has been expanded to include two weekends and will be held Oct. 17-30, according to the statement. Voters can find more information about their voting options on Galvin’s website.
