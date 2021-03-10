BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts officials are making changes to how residents book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the state's seven mass vaccination sites.
The Baker-Polito Administration said that the new system, which will be launched this Friday, will replace the existing platform and make it easier to request and book an appointment at a location near them when they are available.
The new process will utilize a pre-registration process online at mass.gov/covidvaccine. Those eligible will be able to pre-register for an appointment at any of the state's seven mass vaccination sites.
The state explained that the pre-registration process will be as follows:
- Eligible residents will complete an online form at mass.gov/covidvaccine to request to book an appointment at a nearby mass vaccination site nearby.
- After completing the form, residents will get a confirmation via their preferred method of contact (text, e-mail, phone) and receive a weekly update about their status. Residents may opt out of their preregistration at any time if they secure an appointment elsewhere.
- When an appointment becomes available at a mass vaccination site, the resident will be notified and will have 24 hours to accept the appointment once it is offered to them. If an appointment is not accepted after 24 hours, the resident will go back into the queue to wait for another appointment.
- To accommodate older residents and others who are unable to use the form, the preregistration form allows family members, caregivers or other companions to fill out the form on behalf of someone else.
- Residents who do not have internet access or someone to fill the form out for them can call 211 to preregister.
Appointments will then be offered based on vaccine eligibility and available appointments.
The state noted that initially, the pre-registration system will be just for the seven MassVax sites. More sites are expected to be added to the system in April.
The launch of this new process will not impact the appointment release expected on Thursday, March 11. Residents should follow the existing process on Thursday to secure an appointment.
Once the new system is online, it will replace the existing system whereby appointments are released on Thursdays for the mass vaccination sites. Those eligible will need to pre-register online or call 211 for pre-registration assistance.
The state is also reminding Bay State residents that there are 170 public vaccine sites where you can receive a vaccine, not just the seven MassVax sites. Those locations can be found here.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
