(WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker and state officials have announced plans to get first responders vaccinated against COVID-19.

Baker explained that vaccinations for that group within Phase 1 of the state's vaccination plan will begin on Monday, January 11.  He noted that the program will cover the 45,000 police, fire, and EMS first responders that serve at the local, state, and regional level.

There will be three options for first responders to get vaccinated:

First responders are urged to verify all eligibility requirements before scheduling an appointment.

You can click here to learn more on the first responder only vaccination sites, or check out the map below. 

