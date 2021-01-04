(WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker and state officials have announced plans to get first responders vaccinated against COVID-19.
Baker explained that vaccinations for that group within Phase 1 of the state's vaccination plan will begin on Monday, January 11. He noted that the program will cover the 45,000 police, fire, and EMS first responders that serve at the local, state, and regional level.
There will be three options for first responders to get vaccinated:
- Qualifying departments that plan to vaccinate at least 200 individuals may request vaccines to be administered on-site and must follow COVID-19 vaccine program guidance.
- Appointments can be made at one of 60 sites being established across the Commonwealth that will solely vaccinate first responders. Appointment scheduling will be available online later this week.
- Mass vaccination sites will be available within the coming weeks. More information on those sites will be provided at a later date.
First responders are urged to verify all eligibility requirements before scheduling an appointment.
You can click here to learn more on the first responder only vaccination sites, or check out the map below.
