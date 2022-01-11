BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions more rapid testing kits will be heading to local communities and Governor Charlie Baker is recommending these tests over PCR tests at this time.
In his announcements on Tuesday, Baker said people should utilize rapid tests, instead of waiting in long lines for PCR tests. He said they are just as accurate, but some people we spoke with question if that is true.
The state will be sending 26 million rapid at-home test kits to communities across the Bay State. Those kits will be arriving over the next 90 days with shipments spread out through most of March.
“Our two key priorities here are going to be K-12 and childcare,” Baker explained.
This comes as great news as many local towns and cities have requested more testing kits after receiving the first shipment and Baker is encouraging everyone utilize the rapid testing kits, instead of waiting in long lines for a PCR.
"They can take 24 to 72 hours to produce results while rapid tests can turn results around in 15 minutes,” Baker explained.
Baker said guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health is a positive anitgen test does not need to be followed up with a PCR and Mass. DPH does not suggest employers require a negative COVID-19 test to return to work after isolation. However, if they choose to do so, Baker strongly suggests employers accept rapid tests for that.
"Rapid tests are highly accurate at determining when an individual is at their most transmissible period of COVID-19 and they have many advantages to PCR testing, especially at this point in the pandemic,” Baker noted.
However, many people are concerned about this new advice. Lisa Sanders, director of the Chicopee Health Department, said in a statement:
"A rapid test is more likely to produce a false negative than a false positive, so when getting people back to work it’s really important to have accurate results."
People we checked in with seem to agree that PCR testing is more reliable.
"I think PCR testing are a little better. They actually test it in a warehouse and send it back. Rapid testing, I don't think is good at all actually,” said Ruben Camacho of Chicopee.
While others said they will still wait in lines for the PCR, so that a medical professional is the one to handle the test.
"It's much more accurate. Sometimes, you make a mistake, so it's better to have a professional person and that's much more reliable,” said Will Arturet of Chicopee.
