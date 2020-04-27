(WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday a second round of funding for nursing home facilities to help support COVID-19 response efforts.
He announced $130 million boost over the next two months for nursing facilities that are already overstretched.
The governor said that in additional to the $130 million, $44 million will also be designated for residential congregate care service providers.
All total, the funding will support staffing costs, infection control, and personal protective equipment.
In addition to increased financial support, from here on out, the administration now requires more stringent testing for staff and residents of nursing facilities.
"These funds will be allocated to nursing homes that are meeting benchmark for certain criteria to ensure these privately operated facilities are working as safely as possible," Baker said.
Temporary staffing assistance will be provided for all nursing homes in need. This includes clinical response teams of 120 nurses and CNAs deployed in teams of 10 during emergency situations, crisis management support, and deployment of the Massachusetts National Guard.
All nursing facilities will be regularly audited in-person for infection control and accountability. Each will receive a baseline audit during the first two weeks of May.
A 28-point checklist will be used, including infection control, PPE supply and usage, staffing, and clinical care.
A facility will be given one of three ratings. Whether a facility continues to get the funding will depend on that rating.
