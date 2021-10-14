SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has announced two more COVID-19 booster shot locations and one is located in Springfield.
This week, eligible residents will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Springfield's booster clinic at One Federal Street. Another site is located in Lowell.
Officials said both clinics will have the capacity to give out 300 doses a day with potential for more if demand requires it.
Currently, the CDC recommends booster shots for:
- Individuals 65 years of age and older
- Individuals 18-64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC
- Individuals 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings
Appointments at the Springfield site can be made online at vaxfinder.mass.gov. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Those who would like an appointment and have difficulty accessing the internet can call the state's COVID-19 Resource Line at 211 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.