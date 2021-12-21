BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced additional measures to help address a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, Mass. DPH updated the state's mask advisory and is recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces. The department is also urging that recommendation particularly for those with weakened immune systems or at an increased risk for severe disease because of underlying medical conditions, if someone in a household with a weakened immune system is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.
The state is also reminding that anyone in Massachusetts is required to wear a face covering in certain settings, like health care facilities and transportation.
In addition, all hospitals are directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential, elective, invasive procedures that are likely to result in inpatient admission effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, December 27. The move is in an effort to preserve health care personnel resources. Patients are being reminded to still seek necessary medical care at a hospital or their health care provider.
Gov. Charlie Baker has also activated up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help address non-clinical support needs of hospitals and transport systems starting Monday, December 27. Of those guard members, up to 300 members will begin training this week and will support 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers. The members who are being called up will help with five key roles:
- Non-emergency transport between facilities: driving ambulances used to transfer patients between two healthcare locations such as when patients are discharged from a hospital and transferred to a long term care facility.
- Patient observers: providing continuous or frequent observation of a patient who is at risk for harm to themselves.
- Security support: helping to maintain a safe workplace.
- In-hospital transport: bringing patients via wheelchair or, if needed, stretcher, from their patient room to tests such as x-ray or CT scan, or from the emergency department to their inpatient floor.
- Food service/tray delivery support: delivering patient meals to their rooms
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.