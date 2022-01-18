BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have announced an update to school COVID-19 testing options.
Starting this week, schools will be able to sign-up to receive at-home rapid antigen tests for weekly use by all participating students and staff. Schools that use this option will stop contact tracing and ‘Test and Stay’ programs.
The state noted that schools will have to continue to participate in symptomatic and/or pooled testing in order to take part in the new at-home program.
“Schools have a choice. They choose to opt into this new rapid program as an alternative to the ‘Test and Stay’ program or they can stay with the program that’s been operating over the course of the past year,” Baker explained.
Schools can opt into the program for staff this week and tests will arrive during the week of January 24 and tests for students whose families opt-in will arrive during the week of January 31.
The at-home kits, which will be two tests per kit, will be sent to school districts for distribution. Students and staff participating in the program will get one kit every two weeks for self-testing. Families will have to inform their school if they want at-home test kits sent home with students and if someone tests positive at home, the school should be contacted with the result.
“This will enable school health staff to spend more time and resources identifying symptomatic individuals and focusing on other aspects of COVID-19 management,” the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement.
The test supply will come from 26 million rapid tests that the state announced it has ordered from iHealth, which will be delivered over the next three months.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
