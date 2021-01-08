BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State leaders have announced a new weekly COVID-19 pool testing program in an effort to get more students back in the classroom.
The news comes as local school districts are making decisions about going back to in-person learning.
According to state data, the number of students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks was 178. That’s down from more than 500 in the previous reporting period.
State officials hope their new pool testing program will combat spread, but they are prioritizing certain types of schools.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that the new pool testing program will be available to all schools and districts in the Commonwealth within the next month.
"The data around this is clear that in-person learning is essential to kids' education, developmental, and emotional well-being and we've shown we can control the spread of the virus in classrooms when the right steps are in place. This new pool testing resource that we are going to provide going forward will give districts the ability to bring more kids back to the classroom," Baker explained.
This new program would be in addition to other programs already available to schools, including Abbott BinaxNOW rapid testing kits for symptomatic students and staff and on-site mobile rapid response testing where there is a suspected cluster.
Officials noted that they hope a pool testing program will encourage more districts to safely monitor and prevent the spread of the virus.
“The technology around pool testing has improved to the point where is now possible to accurately evaluate 10, 20, or more swabs in a single batch,” said Mass. Education Secretary James Peyser.
Mass. Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley said that schools and districts can voluntarily join the program. He added that those schools and districts that are offering in-person or hybrid learning will receive priority access to the kits, but schools with full-remote learning can also participate.
As for the testing process, Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders explained that following an onboarding process for the schools and districts - including training on procedures, protocols, and consent forms - they will receive kits containing all necessary materials.
The once-a-week tests for students, teachers, and staff involve a short nasal swab that would be inserted to the front part of the nose to collect the sample and once all the swabs are collected, they are inserted into one tube and sent to a lab. For example, ten testing swabs would be inserted into one tube.
Sudders added that the lab then takes all the samples and combines them into one pool and run a single test on that pool to determine if it is positive or negative. The results are expected to be returned to the school or district within 24 to 48 hours.
"If a pooled test result is negative, then all individuals within that pool are presumed negative and they remain in school. If a pooled test result is positive, then all the individuals in that pool are retested using the Abbott BinaxNOW and the positive individual and any close contacts are isolated and quarantined. This allows classrooms to stay open," Sudders said.
This announcement comes as Agawam school officials announce they will continue remote learning through the end of next week due to rising cases.
Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, and high-needs students in Chicopee schools will go back to hybrid on January 19.
"It's one thing, one day, it’s one thing another and it hasn’t been a good school year,” said Aimee Lee Plasse of Chicopee.
Plasse told Western Mass News her 12-year-old child attends Bellamy Middle School in Chicopeem but not for much longer. She said she's moving him to another district where in-person learning is more available for older students
“We know that our son needs the structure…It just looks like it's not going to hybrid at all and he's just failing every class,” Plasse added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
