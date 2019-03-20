GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another recreational marijuana facility will soon be opening in western Massachusetts.
The Mass. Cannabis Control Commission announced Wednesday that Patriot Care Corp. of Greenfield has been authorized to begin adult-use retail marijuana operations.
The commission noted that retail sales at Patriot's facility on Legion Avenue could start on or after Sunday.
A spokesperson for Patriot Care told Western Mass News that an exact opening date for retail sales has not yet been set.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
