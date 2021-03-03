(AP) -- The number of Massachusetts residents receiving a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to slow as more doses are being used to give second shots to those who have already received a first dose.
On Thursday, about 12,000 new first appointments for mass vaccination sites will be made available to eligible groups, the Baker administration said Wednesday. More than 45,000 new second dose appointments have already been scheduled at mass vaccination sites.
The number of first dose appointments is less than previous weeks due to the volume of second dose appointments, according to a press release. About 7,500 appointments have also been booked by a call center for older adults who were unable to use a computer to book an appointment.
As more individuals have received a first vaccine dose, there is a greater need to book second appointments, so the mass vaccination sites have fewer first dose appointments available on a weekly basis, according to the administration.
Also, the state’s COVID-19 Command Center has been told that Massachusetts is receiving only one shipment of 58,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the month of March. These doses have been allocated — primarily to hospitals and health systems.
Based on information from the federal government, the administration isn't expecting to be able to order more J&J doses until the end of March or early April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.