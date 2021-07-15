For those of you who love to feed birds or have a bird bath at your home, unfortunately, you're being asked to stop and put your feeders away right now.
There is now a growing concern over an increasing number of birds dying across the country, but experts do not know why.
"There's much more unknown than known about this disease,” said Joan Walsh, chairman of ornithology at Mass. Audobon.
Experts are finding that certain birds impacted by this unknown cause. From blue jays to sparrows, blue birds to robins and other songbirds, reports also show a large number of younger birds are also affected.
"What people are seeing in the field is a combination of both the conjunctivitis as well as some neurologic symptoms, birds laying on their side, kicking their legs helplessly, vocalizing inappropriately, sort of how a bird would look right before it dies,” Walsh noted.
However, where are these birds dying? Currently, a growing number of states are reporting this issue - from the central region of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky, to reports now making its way to the northern states.
Walsh told Western Mass News though it's difficult to determine why this is happening in these areas, states are doing everything possible to help.
"My understanding is that there are no reported cases of this north of New Jersey, so Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Massachusetts are all taking action right now preemptively,” Walsh added.
While the cause of these bird deaths is under review, Massachusetts residents are being asked to stop putting water in bird baths and take down bird feeders.
“There's plenty of native food out there for birds right now, so let’s close it down and continue to revisit this and get more guidance from the biologists in the state of Massachusetts,” Walsh said.
One local resident told Western Mass News though unaware of this issue, she isn't surprised.
"Honesty, it's not even a surprise anymore. It feels like it's just something else, like it's obviously sad, but with everything else that's happening with climate change and stuff, it kind of seems like it's just something else going on,” said Isabel Reis.
For those of you who have pets, Walsh explained, "If you have dogs out on the lawn, don't let your dog pick up a dead bird, give it a good 'leave it, drop it' and with all things, cats are always safest indoors and it's best to keep your cats indoors."
The Mass. Department of Fish and Wildlife is also asking residents to report any observations of sick or dead birds as a precaution so they can track the deaths. For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.