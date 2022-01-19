(WGGB/WSHM) – State Attorney General Maura Healey is expected to announce her bid for governor Thursday, according to our media partner WCVB.
She would be the third woman to enter the Democratic primary.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz launched their campaigns months ago.
Governor Charlie Baker previously announced last month that he would not be seeking a third term.
Former State Representative Geoff Diehl announced his run for the Republican ticket over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.