State authorities investigating fatal crash in Cheshire.

CHESHIRE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning.
According to State Police officials, around 7:10 a.m., troopers were called to Rt. 8 near Farnams Road in Cheshire for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
It was later determined that a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving behind a 1997 Ford Mustang on the southbound side of Rt. 8.
The Cherokee, being driven by a 29-year-old Adams resident Trever Field, then proceeded to cross into the northbound lane in order to pass the Mustang, which was being operated by a 37-year-old Adams resident Michael Taylor.
When Field pulled all the way into the northbound lane, he immediately observed that there was an oncoming vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai Accent, causing the Cherokee to quickly maneuver back into the southbound lane and strike the rear bumper of the Mustang.
The collision between the two vehicles caused the Mustang to spin out and hit the vehicle in the northbound, causing the Accent to roll over.
We're told that the operator of the Accent, 61-year-old North Adams resident Anthony Emard, died on scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Both Taylor and Field were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police and the State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office.
