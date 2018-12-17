EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have given the green light for another retail marijuana facility to open in western Massachusetts.
The Mass. Cannabis Control Commission said in a tweet Monday that they have given notice allowing INSA of Easthampton to "commence retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days."
That would put INSA's first day for recreational marijuana sales on or after Friday.
The commission's decision comes just about month after New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Northampton also began retail marijuana sales.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
