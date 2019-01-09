BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly $2 million in state funds aimed at improving local parks are coming to western Massachusetts.
The Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday that over $6 million will be going to 19 communities to help communities either develop new parks, renovate existing parks, or acquire land for park and outdoor recreation purposes.
“Investing in our municipal parks is a vital part of creating functional and livable spaces for all residents in the Commonwealth. Community parks provide residents with the ability to not only enjoy beautiful spaces, but meet and interact with others in the town with their families,” said State Senator Donald Humason of Westfield in a statement.
Locally, those projects include:
- Easthampton: $400,000 - Mt. Tom North Trailhead Park
- Project includes acquisition of a 12.2 acre parcel that will serve as a park at the trailhead to the New England Scenic Trail, and include educational kiosks, a fresh drinking water source, and a small walking loop.
- Holyoke: $400,000 - Pouliot Pool
- Project includes the demolition and reconstruction of Pouliot Pool with a shade structure and small water spray/apparatus for younger
- North Adams: $318,500 - Brayton Field improvements
- Project includes the renovation of the basketball court, restoration of the baseball field, the addition of a new backstop and multi-activity field, along with a perimeter path, a shade structure or pavilion with picnic tables, benches, shade trees, and other landscaping, a small parking lot, and a rain garden and community garden with educational signage.
- Pittsfield: $400,000 - West Side Riverway Park
- Project includes ADA compliant walking paths, pedestrian plazas, benches, lighting, an open air pavilion and observation platform adjacent to the river, a kayak/canoe launch, educational signage, and planting of 60 trees.
- Springfield: $400,000 - Emily Bill Park
- Project includes an inclusive playground and swings, universal access to the park, including a walking loop through the playground, park amenities, a picnic pavilion and tables, and tree planting and landscaping.
“The State funds to restore Pouliot Pool are critical to move this project forward. I know it will be welcome news for the residents of Holyoke to have access to this pool and spray park in the hot summer month. Ensuring safe outdoor activities throughout the State is critical and even more needed in our Urban centers," said State Representative Aaron Vega from Holyoke in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.