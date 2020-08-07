SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A chance has come to raise awareness and try some new beer. White Lion Brewery is taking part in a national initiative called Black is Beautiful.
They're teaming up with Trillium Brewery of Boston, and here are ways you can get involved.
Black is Beautiful is the initiative that was established earlier this year in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Ray Berry, the president of White Lion Brewing in Springfield, told Western Mass News why taking part is so important.
"It speaks to social justice, the systemic issues that sometimes plague our society. We're having an open conversation about that and bringing attention too," Berry explained.
Berry told us it's about community...
"The baseline of White Lion Brewing is centered on community, everything that we do, the philosophy of is based on the Greater Springfield, western Mass. community," he said. "We're very fortunate enough to have local partners to move our brand and story forward."
White Lion collaborated with Trillium to come up with an imperial stout called Black is Beautiful.
You can stop by the brewery on Saturday, curbside, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and even get a peek at construction on their new taproom.
"They're going to see the White Lion team, the last phase of construction, purchase some of the collaboration beer. A portion of the proceeds are going to the Healing Racism Institute of Western Massachusetts," Berry said.
Berry told Western Mass News they're hoping to open their new taproom in September.
