MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Crumbling Concrete Foundation Commission is holding a meeting as many homeowners continue to look for help with their crumbling foundations.
Michelle Loglisci and her husband have lived in Monson since 1996, but the place they raised their children and made memories is crumbling beneath them.
The Loglisci's home has tested positive for the mineral pyrrhotite, which causes the deterioration of concrete foundations when exposed to oxygen and water.
A now out-of-business company, called J.J. Mottes, got their materials from a quarry in Willington, CT and poured concrete into homes throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, including the Loglisci's.
Michelle is now part of a state committee that is working to address the problem here in the Commonwealth after homeowners in Connecticut experienced the same issue.
"Learning from them is so helpful. Their legislatures have been in contact with our legislatures, sharing all of their information, and that’s really helped us. We’re looking tonight to possibly speak with the superintendent of the Captive Insurance company that is managing the funds, that is repacking foundations in Connecticut, to see, as far as he’s concerned, what’s gone right and wrong there, and how Massachusetts may be be able to join that captive at some point," Michelle Loglisci tells us.
Last year, the state included $50,000 in the 2019 fiscal year budget to reimburse homeowners for their engineer inspection and core testing.
Michelle, and others, are fighting for that money to be there again this next year.
Right now, it's part of the Department of Professional Licensure budget, but it still needs to pass a final vote by the House, Senate and then get Governor Baker's signature.
"The crumbing foundation issue is a very serious issue for western Mass. It has major consequences for our homeowners. It’s something we are very focused on, myself, Rep. Ashe, Sen. Gobi have been working on this issue," says Sen. Eric Lesser.
"It’s huge. There are some folks out here who can’t afford to have those engineers come or that core testing done, so, with that reimbursement, and they have to pay for it upfront. It’s not like it’s just, 'Here’s your money'. They have to pay for it upfront and then apply for the reimbursement, but, without that, there’s some people who wouldn’t be able to do it," added Michelle.
