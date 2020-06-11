SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's developing news out of Thursday's Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting.
Officials confirm casinos in Massachusetts, including MGM Springfield, are aiming for an opening date of June 29.
That is the earliest that Phase 3 will be allowed to begin in the Bay State, based on Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.
Commissioners unveiled the reopening guidelines for the casinos today.
Some of those guidelines include no more than 50-percent occupancy in the gaming area.
In addition, table game players must wear masks if less than six feet apart. MGM will be allowed to install plexiglass between dealers and players.
No poker rooms will be open until further ntoice.
