SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pope Francis Springfield boy's hockey team was recognized by Springfield Mayor Sarno for their Division I national championship on Thursday morning.
Earlier this month, the Cardinals traveled to Nebraska for the tournament, ultimately winning the title which was the first in program history.
Sarno was joined by other city and state leaders to wish the team a big congratulations.
Today's event with the mayor follows a surprise welcome home celebration put on by the entire student body earlier this week.
