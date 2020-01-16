SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water line break at a Springfield apartment complex this past weekend left hundreds of residents displaced.
State and city officials met with apartment management and inspectors Thursday afternoon to discuss what is being done for the hundreds of residents displaced.
“Some of the key points discussed was basically knowing exactly when they’re going to be done. We have a lot of displaced residents that are staying at hotels, which management says they are looking at as soon as Tuesday to bring them from South Hadley back to Springfield," Springfield City Councilor Ward 4 Malo Brown tells us.
With residents expected to be back as early as Tuesday of next week, several inspections are being done, including electrical, plumbing, and mold inspections.
State Representative Bud Williams says safety is at the forefront.
“We don’t want to put occupancy over safety. They’re going to go over to the town houses and inspect the rest of the buildings, apartment by apartment, so we can make sure this building is back in line, that it’s 100% where it needs to be," says State Representative Williams.
However, one displaced resident says she does not feel safe coming back.
“I’m trying to fight to do what I can so that my kids are in good standing health, because my son has asthma. This is not an environment where my kids need to be," Springfield resident Brianna Amidon stated.
Apartment management is assuring officials that they are taking the proper steps to get everyone back in safely.
“There is no mold. That is what they are guaranteeing us. There is no situation as far as that,"
But that’s not all that was discussed in the closed meeting.
“We want cameras and have the police monitoring them as well so that will be added as security. I’m going to be working with the mayor's office to get a substation back into this area so it’s safer," added
Late Thursday afternoon, officials planned to meet with residents to further discuss their concerns.
